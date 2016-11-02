Christmas tea at Invercairn to raise money for cancer

A Christmas afternoon tea event will take place in Invercairn to raise money for a Relay for Life team named in memory of a brother and nephew who died from cancer within a month of each other.

The Davie and Fraser Gang will host the festive themed tea at Invercairn Community Hall on November 19 from 2-4 pm.

Linda Hutchinson, a member of the team, said: “This is the first time we have tried something like this so we have been busy making outfits for Santa and the elves.”

Tickets to the event cost £5 and kids will get a gift included.

There will also be a raffle , stalls and craft tables.

Contact Linda on 01779 821449 for tickets.