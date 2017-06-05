Fantastic day of fun with Fraserburgh Lifeboat

This year's Fraserburgh Lifeboat Open Day got underway when the parade led by the Fraserburgh Royal British Legion Pipe Band arrived at the station and the rockets were fired at 11am.

The parade led by the RBL Pipeband included volunteer lifeboat crewmen 2nd Coxswain John Stephen and trainee Mechanic Grant Duthie flying the RNLI Colours.

Logan Gray (5) from Fraserburgh takes the wheel of the Broch lifeboat watched by crewman Kenny Ritchie.

Volunteer crew member John May, who is also a member of the pipe band played the bagpipes, and volunteers Mechanic Jason Flett and Derek Wiseman marched behind.

2nd Coxswain Dave Sutherland, Mechanic Shane Richardson and volunteer Nathan Whyte helped the police marshal the traffic.

And what a day it turned out to be!

Visitors were allowed onboard the Fraserburgh Trent class lifeboat, where they met the crew and heard about the rescues they have taken part in.

Local band Howlin Gale performing at this year's lifeboat open day.

There was a BBQ, ice cream and strawberries, teas and coffees, homebakes, lucky dips raffles, hook-a-duck, face painting, a disco, local dance group and live music from local band Howling Gale and Invercairn Flute band/

The RNLI Community Safety Officer was on hand to give sea safety advice and there was also a lifejacket clinic,

One of the highlights of this year’s Open Day was seeing three lifeboats from the North East of Scotland together.

The Fraserburgh lifeboat was joined by those from Macduff and Peterhead, who made the trips especially to help out on the day.

A spokesperson for the lifeboat said: "It was a super day and we'd like to thanks everyone who made our Lifeboat Open Day such a success."