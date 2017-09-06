Fast forward to the Big Screen for Super Saturdays

As the final Fraserburgh Super Saturdays hits Broad Street and Saltoun Square this Saturday comes news of another project.

Just as a reminder, this Saturday’s event will be from 10am to 3.30pm with streets lined with stalls selling hot and cold food and drinks, crafts, gift ideas and local produce.

But on November 18 Super Saturdays is putting the fun in fund-raising with its drive-in cinema.

The drive-in is being staged in a bid to raise money to bring an ice-rink to Fraserburgh, free for everyone to use on December 8 and 9.

Coordinator, Leona Findlay said the drive-in will be at Fraserburgh College car park, with classic Christmas movies, ‘Elf’ and ‘Home Alone’.

Leona added: “It’s going to be a family event to get everyone into the festive spirit in preparation for the ice rink .”

‘Elf’ will be screened at 4pm and ‘Home Alone’ at 7pm.

Local businesses, Bicchochis and The Sweetie Shoppie will take part in the event and sell snacks, sweets, ice-cream and drinks.

Leona added: “We have invited Fraserburgh Community Church, Fraserburgers, to come along and sell hot food, and Symposium will be bringing their mobile coffee van to sell hot drinks. We have invited Lilly’s Dough along to sell freshly-made hot pizza.

“Tickets are selling well for through Eventbrite.

“Fund-raising for Frozen Fraserburgh is going really well and the enthusiasm for the ice rink is unbelievable.”

Tickets priced £20 per car plus an online booking fee, for the drive-in cinema are available online from www.eventbrite/frozenfraserburgh.

For more information visit Super Saturdays facebook page.