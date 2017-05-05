Finalist position for AECC at conference awards

Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre has been announced as a finalist at this year’s Conference Awards in the category for Best Conference Venue Customer Service – up to 500 delegates.

The awards recognise and reward excellence for events and teams across the globe and this year marks the second time that AECC has been shortlisted in the category for their customer service.

The awards are the flagship event of The Global Conference Network (GCN), which was established to provide quality information and events for the global conference industry.

AECC interim chief executive, Adrian Hunter, said: “The awards set the benchmark for the conference industry so it is superb to be recognised. We pride ourselves on customer relations and making sure the customer is looked after from the enquiry stage throughout the event and onwards is a key drive.

"Our in-house capabilities are testament to this with the strong catalogue of repeat business that the venue secures each year.”

The successful finalists will be announced at an awards ceremony attracting more than 600 conference professionals at the iconic conference and event venue, Tobacco Dock in London, on June 30.