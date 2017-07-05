Garden competition dates

Mintlaw Community Council has launched its annual garden competition.

The competition, which is sponsored by the Happy Plant Garden Centre, will this year focus on front gardens only.

Green-fingered residents will vie for the accolade of best garden in the village.

Judges will make their trip around the village during the week beginning Monday, July 24.

Nomination/entry forms are available from The Happy Plant Garden Centre, Mintlaw Post Office, Costcutter, The Co-op and Oasis Dental Practice.

These can be placed in the boxes in any of the outlets or alternatively you can post them to Moira Beattie, 22 Park View, Mintlaw, AB42 5TB.

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 21, so you don’t have long to get your nominations in.

Prizegiving will be held in Mintlaw Academy staff lounge in mid-August.

All prizewinners will be notified by letter of the date of this event. Good luck to all!