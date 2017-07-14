Gearing up for Wild About Aden

Following the huge success of the now annual Wild About Aden event the 2017 event is set to offer a great two-day fun-filled extravaganza with something for all the family to enjoy.

This year’s event, which runs on August 15 and 16, will feature a range of new and different family friendly activities for everyone to enjoy.

These include outdoor nature sessions for younger children and their parents; animal handling workshops by The Critter Keeper; face painting; environmental art; storytelling and a treasure hunt.

Macbi will be running family fun exercises activities for all to enjoy in the Mansion House, while there will also be circus skills; a wildlife walk; horticulture activities and Tam O’ Shuntter train rides.

There will be a Scottish nature photography exhibition, while Aberdeen Football Club will deliver a range of football taster sessions through its Community Trust engagement programme.

The RSPB will also be there, while Active Aberdeenshire will be there with its popular body zorbing inflatable ball.

Police Scotland will also be on the case in their wildlife crime trailer, where you can find out what constitutes wildlife crime, how to recognise it and how to report incidents to the police.

Organisers are also delighted to announce that this year children and families alike will have a unique opportunity to participate in an array of exciting activities by the Aberdeen Science Centre, Slow Food initiative, and NESBReC (North East Scotland Biological Records Centre).

So if you fancy bouncing around inside an inflatable ball, handling bugs and insects, learning about the benefits of growing your own food, searching for treasure, or perhaps trying you hand at a variety of new activities, why not join them for a family fun day out in Aden Country Park.

Wild About Aden is a partnership project between Buchan Development Partnership, the Friends of Aden, Aberdeenshire Council, the Ranger, Museum and Library Services, NHS Grampian, among others, and is designed to provide two days of family fun within the beautiful setting of Aden Country Park.

It is hoped that the event will promote family learning opportunities through a range of hands-on experiential learning, while at the same time raising awareness of the local environment and the North East’s rich farming heritage.