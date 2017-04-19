Happy Days for Broch school kids

The children of a school in Fraserburgh have something to celebrate after being gifted a theatre performance by Happy Days Children’s Charity, a national charity that is helping local children with a variety of special needs with day trips and holidays.

On May 29 children from Westfield School will be treated to a performance of Alice in Wonderland when the M&M Productions traveling theatre company visits their school to give them fantastic fun-filled day.

Happy Days community fundraiser, Suffia Shah, said: “We were able to support over 23,000 children and their families last year alone, but we couldn’t have done this without the amazing help of our volunteers and fundraisers.

"So we’d love to hear from anyone who would like to get involved and support our work. Our holidays, day trips, workshops and performances are a lifeline to children across the UK providing them with happiness and hope as well as important social and developmental skills.

"We help families caring for children with life-limiting conditions, disabilities, abused children and young carers and would encourage anyone in the area that would benefit from a respite break to get in touch.”

For more information about Happy Days Children’s Charity call 01582 651234, email enquiries@happydayscharity.org or visit www.happydayscharity.org