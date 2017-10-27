Heritage fair celebrates the best of Aberdeenshire

Aden Country Park was the setting for the recent heritage fair, a free family event offering an array of traditional-themed activities.

The event celebrated the best of Aberdeenshire, including arts, culture, produce, a photographic exhibition, heritage and ancestry.

The BlooToon Picaroons entertained the crowds.

There was selection of craft and farmer’s market stalls offering the best of locally-made produce from the North east of Scotland. Stands included honey from Longside apiaries wood items from Turlundie Wood turning and traditional children’s wooden activities, demonstrations of butter making and homemade oat cakes.

An added attraction included a selection of vintage and classic cars from across Aberdeenshire

Sandy May from Buchan Heritage Society gave a glimpse of country life in days gone by, showing folk the Morrison Collection of photographs. The collection was discovered in 1985 in an old blocked up cupboard in the farm house at Stoneyards, Belhelvie where James Morrison had lived from around 1870.

Mr and Mrs Sibald, the then owners of Stoneyards, discovered the glass plates during renovations to the house.

Central Buchan Rotary had a stall selling purple Crocus bulbs an ‘End Polio Now’ fundraiser. They also had a ‘Shelter Box’ set up to show visitors the type of equipment that Rotary send to disaster areas throughout the world.

The Blootoon Picaroons finished off the day with an outdoor performance of two rival gangs of piratical landlubbers who were off in search of gold. The only trouble was they only have half a map and even less of a clue. The audience followed their exploits as they lost the plot, juggled fire, performed acrobatics on their way to find treasure.