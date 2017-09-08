Heritage Society looking to the future

Fraserburgh Heritage Society Ltd is once again taking part in Aberdeenshire Doors Open Day at Fraserburgh Heritage Centre, on September 17.

This year depicts the year of architecture and is also a focus on Fraserburgh 2021 – the regeneration of the town centre.

The volunteers at the Centre are offering free guided tours of the regeneration area in buses kindly provided by Watermill Coaches. Seating is limited to 24 per tour, so book early. You can reserve a seat by phoning 01346 512888.

Tours leave at 12 noon, 1pm and 2pm and last 40 minutes. They will highlight the improvements which will be taking place in the regeneration area.

Inside the Centre will be entertainment from the ever popular Ugie Folk Group and an exciting display of Memories of 1992.

The Centre has many photos of the Quatercentenary on permanent view and this extended display will include much formerly unseen documentation, costumes, programmes, photos, etc., of a marvellous community celebration. There will also be a book for you to record any special memory of 1992.

All admission on September 17 is free.