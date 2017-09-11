Historic Bridges Trail set to launch

Aberdeenshire Provost Bill Howatson will launch a new initiative to highlight some of the most eautiful parts of Aberdeenshire using some of the area’s most historic bridges on Wednesday.

With the iconic Grampian Transport Museum as a backdrop, Provost Howatson will jump aboard a 1930 Albion bus to highlight the new Aberdeenshire Historic Bridges Trail.

From an Iron Age route over the famous Cairn O’Mount to the Hanoverian military roads between Deeside and Donside and along the area’s beautiful coast, the trail takes you through 2,800 years of history on a 300-mile circular route.

A new plaque will also be unveiled on nearby Bridge of Alford, marking its design by renowned engineer Thomas Telford and construction by local man William Minto in 1811.

Bridge of Alford is one of the 12 historic bridges on the new route which takes participants from mountain to sea through one of the most beautiful parts of Scotland.

A guide to accompany the trail offers more about the history and engineering behind the structures, such as the medieval Gannochy Bridge, on the border with Angus, which was completed around 1460.

Another crossing on the trail, Banff Bridge, was completed in 1780 by John Smeaton, often regarded as the “father of civil engineering”.

The bridges trail is being launched in Scotland's Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology, which provides an ideal opportunity to celebrate the wealth and diversity of historical and archaeological sites and stories which Aberdeenshire has to offer.