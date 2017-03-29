In honour of Joseph Watt’s VC award

On May 20, Fraserburgh Sea Cadets will host a memorial dinner dance to celebrate 100 years since the battle that resulted in Joseph Watt being awarded his Victoria Cross.

Sub Lieutenant Craig Trail, the Commanding Officer for Fraserburgh Sea Cadets, looks forward to welcoming you along to hear the testimony of HM Drifter Gowanlea and her skipper.

Guests include Captain Peter Adams RN.

Music for dancing will be from Locked and Loaded.

The event will be held in Fraserburgh Leisure Centre, 6.30pm until late.

Tickets cost £30 and can be obtained by phoning 01346 512485 or emailing fraserburghscc@hotmail.com