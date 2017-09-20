It’s almost time for Aden-een!

Believe it or not, it’s almost time once again for Aden-een, The Shell Fireworks Parade!

This year’s event will be held on Friday, November 3, at Aden Country Park, MIntlaw from 6.30pm to 9pm.

Join a celebration of culture and community in the beautiful surrounds of Aden Park as young people bursting with energy and enthusiasm create an extravaganza of delight.

This year’s event is in celebration of the great Scottish teller of tales, Robert Louis Stevenson, best known for Treasure Island, Kidnapped and The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, so the woods will be filled with monsters, pirates and dark creatures.

Now in its ninth year the Shell Fireworks Parade brings together and engages hundreds of participants from across Aberdeenshire, giving young people real and transferable skills and experiences as they create routines, props and performances for the big event.

This year the woods will again be filled with fire, drama, circus and dance groups all performing their own interpretation of the works of Robert Louis Stevenson.

In addition to the local groups, Modo is delighted to welcome a group of performers from the Roundhouse in London.

They will be arriving next month to work with local young people and will return to take part in Adeneen where they will be part of a stunning fire performance at the Mansion House.

Red Brick Theatre Group will be performing again on stage in the courtyard. They proved to be a very popular addition last year when they entertained a delighted crowd all evening.

The popular Mutiny Tribal Belly Dancers is just one of the community groups who will be performing again and they will interpret Treasure Island in their own inimitable style.

Alberto Ferraro from Italy is returning to Peterhead. Alberto is an old friend of Modo, and an internationally renowned expert and teacher in Commedia dell’Arte, a theatrical art form.

Alberto will be working with groups to create more stunning Commedia performances.

Volunteers are still required for marshalls or to help the groups on the night. If you can help call 01779 600020.

Entry fee is £3 (£2 children) and tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/modo or buy your wristbands from Peterhead Community Centre, Modo HQ in Erroll Street, MACBI in Mintlaw, the gift shop at Aden Park or Buchan Development Partnership, Nethermuir Road, Maud.