Jaguars descend on Drum Castle

Scores of keen Jaguar enthusiasts from all over Grampian are expected to descend on the grounds of Drum Castle on Deeside on Sunday, July 30, for one of the region’s biggest car shows.

Now in its 18th year, the Annual Gathering and Car Show, hosted by the Grampian Region of Jaguar Enthusiasts’ Club (JEC), will showcase iconic Jaguars and Daimlers dating back as far as the 1950s, including renowned classics and modern favourites.

The guest car club this year will be the Drivers Collective, a group of motoring enthusiasts, who will be promoting their cause, “Stand Up for Cancer” and they will be exhibiting some of their supercars and classics.

The National Trust for Scotland kindly allows the club to use the lawn of Drum Castle, providing a wonderful backdrop for the Gathering and informal Concours competition where it regularly has more than 50 Jaguar and Daimler cars on show.

Peter Vardy Jaguar, the main dealer in Aberdeen, will also have a selection of the latest model Jaguar cars on display. The annual gathering is the highlight of the club’s calendar which not only brings all the avid Jaguar and Daimler enthusiasts together for an appreciative public audience, but also raises money for a particular charity chosen for the year. This year will see all the proceeds from the club’s annual fund raising efforts go to Friends of Anchor.

Friends of Anchor is celebrating its 20th year of fundraising and is a voluntary organisation which has just launched the “Dream Big” fundraising appeal, its biggest yet. It has pledged a total commitment of £1 million to the University of Aberdeen’s ambitious project to attract and recruit a world-class cancer research team to the North East of Scotland.

This is a huge investment that will ultimately see clinical care excelled for cancer patients in the North East and all-important clinical trials increased in the region to another step forward in the fight against cancer.

Since 1997, it has raised and invested more than £1.7 million into local cancer research. Grampian JEC is happy to assist, by way of a donation, in helping this group of volunteers reach their target.

Jim Mann, Grampian Region Chairman for JEC said: “The popularity of the club’s annual event has increased every year. Over the 17-year history of the Annual Gathering we’ve welcomed thousands of passionate Jaguar and Daimler car owners and interested spectators who enjoy seeing the best of the North East’s cars all together on show.

"We are really grateful to all our sponsors for the support they’ve shown both the club and our chosen charity – in 2016, we raised over £4,500 for Aberdeen Mountain Rescue, so we are hoping for a good turnout this year to match, or even better that effort.”

Drum Castle is a marvellous place to spend an afternoon and visitors will also be treated to a whole host of entertainment including music from the Inverurie pipe band, a raffle and bottle stalls with lots of prizes to be won. The premium raffle prize this year is the chance to win a luxury dinner, bed and breakfast outing to the renowned Trump resort at Balmedie for two people for one night, including the use of a Jaguar for you to drive yourself there in style, all courtesy of Peter Vardy Jaguar – tickets only available on the day at Drum Castle.

The National Trust will be offering Afternoon Teas plus soup, sandwiches and soft drinks and JEC will be selling Strawberries & Cream plus cakes and home bakes.

Friends of Anchor will be in attendance to answer any questions, as will the RNLI so there will be lots for everyone to see and do.

The show is open to the public between noon and 4pm.