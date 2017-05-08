Join in the Cairngorms Nature BIG Weekend!

The Cairngorms Nature BIG Weekend, from May 12-14, is an amazing celebration of the fantastic wildlife of the Cairngorms National Park.

With over 50 activities taking place across the Cairngorms National Park this weekend there will be something for everyone, from families to the more seasoned nature lover.

TV presenter and naturalist Nick Baker is the special guest again this year and people can join him on a ‘Minibeast safari’ or hear him talk about his life as a wildlife presenter in Blair Atholl.

Nick said: “I’m delighted to have been invited back to the Cairngorms National Park, it is such a fantastic place for nature and I can’t wait to find out what secret creatures Blair Atholl has hiding on the estate.”

There are dozens of activities taking place across the weekend, you can take your little ones to explore the fairies and trolls at Ryvoan, enjoy a wild sleepout with the rangers or, for the very early birds, watch the black grouse at dawn.

People can go behind the scenes at Balmoral Estate, head to Glen Tanar for a day of family activities or try some bushcraft skills in Tomintoul and Braemar.

There are two very special events to open and close the weekend at Boat of Garten and Balmoral. Pete Cairns, the renowned photographer and conservationist, will be presenting SCOTLAND: The Big Picture, a dynamic multimedia presentation which showcases Scotland’s wildlife and wild places also portrays a vision for Scotland’s future. The presentations will be followed by a discussion from a panel of experts.

The events fall into three main categories: Family fun; nature lovers and getting involved with volunteering events.

Family Fun: Open your children’s minds to the wonder of the Cairngorms. We have it all from wee beasties to magnificent hunters and Neolithic fire to woolly woods. These events are particularly designed with families in mind.

Nature Lovers: People are invited to immerse themselves in a unique nature experience in the company of a Cairngorms expert. There will be opportunities to get close to some amazing species and go ‘behind the scenes’ with the people who live and work in the Cairngorms National Park.

Get involved: People can also give something back to the Cairngorms as you Get Involved with one of their volunteering events. It’s immensely satisfying to offer your time to vital conservation work, you’ll have fun, meet new people and know you have made a real difference.

The Cairngorms Nature Big Weekend will be a park-wide celebration of nature and there will be something for all the family. People can book their place, get more information and find a list of all the events at www.cairngorms.co.uk/big-weekend