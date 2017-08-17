Kirrie the Fit? first CD

‘Kirrie the Fit?’ - alias Allan Thomson and Bob Wallace - have just released their first CD of hilarious Buchan Doric sketches and poems.

Both are natives of Buchan and live in Kirriemuir. They are members of Kirriemuir Rotary Club.

To-date, they have donated £11,000 to Ninewells Cancer Campaign from Kirrie the Fit? performances and sales of Allan’s book of doric poems, ‘The Moss o’ Rora’. Their CD costs £10 and is available from Curries Accountants, Bank Street, Kirriemuir, or Visions Cards, Glengate, Kirriemuir. Copies are also available through the Kirriemuir Rotary Club’s website www.kirriemuirrotary.org.uk or direct from Allan on 01575 573632 for £11.50 including post and packaging.

All proceeds from the sale of the books will go the to Ninewells Cancer Campaign.