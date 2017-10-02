Marilyn set to share inspirational stories

The co-founder of one of Africa’s most influential churches is to visit Fraserburgh next week.

Marilyn Skinner will be speaking at AOG Central, Queens Road on Thursday, October 12, 7pm to share some inspirational stories on the subject of

‘Women: Africa’s Greatest Resource’.

Together with her husband Gary, Marilyn leads Watoto, a community church in Kampala, Uganda, which sees over 27,000 people gathering every week.

In 1994, Gary and Marilyn began reaching out to Uganda’s orphaned and vulnerable children and women, and today Watoto has cared for more than

4,000 children and empowered almost 3,000 women to become leaders in their community.

Marilyn has been at the forefront of Watoto’s work with women and strongly believes that when women are given purpose and dignity through practical training and comprehensive psychosocial support, then they can become incredible leaders and mothers in the nation.

Senior Pastor of AOG Central, Ben Ritchie said: “We are delighted to be hosting Marilyn Skinner for what is the only Scottish date of her UK tour.

"We have supported the work of Watoto for many years now and have seen up close the difference it makes to thousands of orphans and vulnerable women through its many projects.

"Marilyn is an energetic and passionate speaker who will inspire all who hear as she talks about improving the lives of some of the world’s most under-privileged people.”

Entrance to the event is free, with donations being taken on the night towards Watoto. If you would like any more information, contact AOG Central directly on 01346 518006 or email ineed@aogcentral.co.uk.