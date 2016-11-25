Mischief La-Bas at Aden Christmas Fair

Mischief La-Bas will be performing The Spirits of Christmas from their Scottish Winter Tour 2016 at this year's Christmas Fair at Aden Country Park on December 4.

The act is a visual delight and a joyous celebration of the traditions of feasting and exchanging gifts.

They will also be performing at Ellon Christmas Market on the morning of December 4 from 9.45am to 10.45 am before heading up to Aden Country Park to perform from 2 pm to 3 pm.

This year, for the first time, the annual Christmas Fair, which runs from 11am to 3pm, will be held in the Polytunnels in the Walled Garden in Aden Country Park and not in the courtyard. The Polytunnels are located between the two car parks at the entrance to the courtyard at Aden Country Park in Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire.

If you are looking for stocking fillers or that special gift for that hard to buy for person then why not head along to the Christmas Fair. Not only will there be a fantastic range of local crafters and producers, but there will also be Santa's grotto, face painting and traditional Christmas music from the Aurora Choir.

Aurora is an amateur female choir which is based at Rora, near Peterhead, and has been performing for charity over the last ten years or more, mainly for Children In Need.

They have performed at many local venues, including both Longside and Mintlaw Galas and at the North East of Scotland College for a few of their graduation ceremonies. For the last two years, they have held a concert at MACBI Community Hub, and the combined total of all their efforts to date has raised more than £5,000.

The Aden Craft & Gift Shop will also be open from 11am to 3pm offering a great range of local Crafters produce as well as Christmas gifts including children's toys, books, cards, bags, scarfs, and jewellery, all at fantastic prices. The Café at Aden, although closed for the winter season, will be open on the day so head along and sample their delicious menu.

Santa will be in his grotto between 12pm and 2pm, with tickets being available for £5. So why not bring the children to meet the man himself while you enjoy the opportunity to both get Christmas presents sorted and tire the kids out at the children’s play area,.

And don't forget, even though the Cafe is closed till February, you can still get a warming cup of coffee, tea, hot chocolate, etc from the Craft and Gift Shop between 11am and 3pm every day.