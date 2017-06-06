Modo hopes vote will help it return to Broch

Modo could make a return to Fraserburgh if it is successful in this year’s Your Voice Your Choice vote.

Modo has been shortlisted for a vote in both Fraserburgh and Peterhead - but it needs the backing of the public to help it win vital funding.

Fraserburgh and Peterhead have each been awarded £100,000 to help residents improve their community, and people who live in both towns now have the chance to vote for which projects get funding.

Modo uses circus skills to engage young people across Aberdeenshire and help them to change their lives for the better.

Harnassing the skills and thrills of circus, Modo helps young people to improve life chances, skills, confidence and self-esteem.

If Modo was to win the vote, the grant would fund CircoModo in Fraserburgh.

Modo’s creative director, Martin Danziger, says: “We would run 12 weeks of free circus workshops for young people in Fraserburgh in preparation for the biggest community event in the area - Aden-een The Shell Fireworks Parade.

“Since 2010, hundreds of young people from Fraserburgh have participated in Modo events. They will help produce and rehearse for their performance in an accessible venue and on the night we will provide transport for all performers to and from the event,” he added.

Anyone who is aged 12 or over and living in Fraserburgh can vote for Modo.

Simply go to https://tinyurl.com/votemodofraserburgh and follow the links to register.

Once registered, go to the tab on top of the screen ‘projects in your area’ and select Frasergurgh and then find Modo and place your vote.

You must vote for three different projects. If you vote for less than this your vote will not count.

Martin added: “We are going to need every vote we can to win and need your help to make this happen.”