Modo workshops set for school holidays

Modo has announced details of its school holiday programme which runs from October 10 to 14 and 17-21.

The daily workshops will be held in the youth cafe (former Happit shop) in Peterhead’s Drummers Corner from 10am to 4.30pm.

Shaper Caper will be in attendance at the workshop during the first week, running Cmd_Shift, which is an arts and digital project for 11-25 year-olds.

If you are interested in digital and/or physisal theatre, head along and try your hand at some new skills.

Booking is essential, so please call 01779 600020 or message Modo on its Scotland Facebook page.

Sign-up sheets will also be available in the former Happit shop.

Alberto Ferraro from Italy, a specialist in Commedia dell’Arte (a theatrical art form), will be running classes during the second week.

Alberton’s knowledge is highly regarded throughout Europe.

In collaboration with Modo Alberto will be working with your people in prepartion for Aden-een 2016.

Commedia dell’Arte classes will run either from the old Happit shop or in the training room at Modo HQ (above Erroll’s Kebabs). Check the facebook page for updates.

There will be abreak for lunch during both weeks, so please bring a packed lunch or money for a snack.