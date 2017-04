North-east names in Youth Orchestra

There are some North-east names in the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland’s Senior Orchestra squad for its concert at 7pm at City Halls, Glasgow on Sunday, April 9.

Titled The Americas, the Orchestra presents a programme of North and South American influences, with music rarely heard in the UK or European concert halls,

NYOS Senior Orchestra comprises 101 talented instrumentalists, aged 13 and over from all over Scotland.

Players from this area are: 2nd violin - Ariana Black, Aberdeenshire; Hannah de Bordes, Aberdeen; Ella Freeman, Aberdeen; Hagar Libman, Aberdeen; viola - Sophie Carroll, Aberdeen; cello - Paige Millar, Aberdeen; flute - Rachael Watson, Aberdeen; oboe - Sanjay Vijayan, Aberdeen; French horn - Ailsa Anderson, Aberdeen; trombone - Kieran Smith, Aberdeen; percussion - Anna Matheson, Aberdeen.