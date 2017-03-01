Red Hot gig promised for Chilli Piper fans

Fans of pipe and pop music have a real treat in store on May 26 at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre, when the Red Hot Chilli Pipers take to the stage.

Around 1000 fans will bask in the originality of the band who made a cameo appearance at T In The Park in 2004 with The Darkness - and 10 years later opened the main stage of the event in their own right.

The Fraserburgh gig will be part of the band’s world tour, which celebrates 15 years since they formed.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers’ repertoire diverges from traditional Scottish music big-time, and among the ‘pop’ tracks you might hear are ‘Clocks’ by Coldplay, ‘Chasing Cars’ by Snow Patrol, ‘Let Me Entertain You’ by Robbie Williams, Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’, Deep Purple’s ‘Smoke On The Water’, AC/DC’s ’Thunderstruck’ and ‘Voodoo Child’ by Jimi Hendrix.

Scottish tracks in their playlist include ‘Flower of Scotland’, ‘Amazing Grace’ and ‘The Hills of Argyll’.

The band doesn’t normally play with support acts, however, promoter Roy Thain is determined to include a local band at the Fraserburgh event.

He said: “Bringing in a local support act matches what we did at the Wizard festival. But I am still in talks with the band about this.

“It would really need to be something that matched their profile.

A support act is not necessarily a comedian or a juggler.

People in Arbroath still speak in awe of the Chilli Pipers’ visit to the Webster Memorial Theatre in 2009, when the support was the Pipe Band of the Royal British Legion Scotland, and the two sets of musicians played together in a glorious ‘Highland Cathedral’.

Roy concluded: “Fraserburgh has a great venue which is able to hold the full band in it.”

Tickets for the Fraserburgh gig cost £22.50 and are on sale now. There is an age limit of 18 years old and over.

Starting time is 7.30pm and the event is likely to run until around 11.