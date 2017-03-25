Superlungs Terry Reid booked for Fraserburgh gig

Terry Reid, ‘Superlungs’, is one of the greatest rock/soul voices this country has produced.

He turned down the front man’s job with Led Zeppelin, recommending his pal Robert Plant instead; a similar offer and rebuff to Deep Purple.

Aretha Franklin’s said The Beatles, Stones and Terry Reid were the best England had to offer in 1968. He did world tours with The Stones, US tours with Cream, UK tours with Jethro Tull and Fleetwood Mac, the Isle of Wight Festival in 1969 and Glastonbury in 1970, played at Mick Jagger’s wedding, before soured record deals resulted in his leaving Britain for America nearly 40 years ago.

He’ll sing on Friday, May 26, 8pm - midnight at The Clansman, 80 Commerce Street. Tickets are £15.