There’s a lot of young talent in the Broch!

Fraserburgh Academy has won the Aberdeenshire qualifying of the 2017 Schools Rock Challenge, in front of an audience of 1700.

They now go through to the Scottish finals.

A synopsis of their performance reads as follows.

Magnitude 9.1

The ocean, a place of peace, but witness its destruction instantly. We revisit Tohoku in March, 2011, moments before a catastrophic tsunami demolishes all in its path. Separating mothers from their children on what could be their final moments. Follow our family as they fight for survival through the force of he surge. Tonight, feel the power of “Magnitude 9.1”.

Attending this evening were an array of sponsors, local authority figures and invited special guests. Following the show quotes were obtained from the following guests:

Community Safety Leader from Aberdeenshire Council Cheryl Smith said: “What a fantastic night with wonderful performances showcasing the array of talent from across Aberdeenshire, congratulations to all involved!”

The event held at The AECC, Aberdeen was supported by Aberdeenshire Council & Aberdeenshire Community Safety Partnership, NHS Grampian, Choices for Life, Aberdeen City Council, CEOP, Razzamataz.