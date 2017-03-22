New dates for HMT tours

His Majesty’s Theatre will open its doors for a fantastic array of shows over the coming months.

Soak up some backstage secrets and history from the 110-year-old theatre on Rosemount Viaduct in Aberdeen.

New dates have been announced, with availability on April 1, 15, 22 and 29, May 6, 13 and 20, and June 3, 17 and 24. There will two tours on Saturday May 6.

APA’s volunteers will take visitors through His Majesty’s modern £7.8 million extension as well as the 110-year-old original building, designed by the legendary theatre architect Frank Matcham.

Once the tour is over participants have the option to head upstairs to the 1906 Restaurant for a catch-up over afternoon tea – with the option to upgrade to a small bottle of Prosecco.

The tours will run from 10.30am to 12noon. On Saturday May 6, a second tour will run from 12.30pm – 2pm.

Tickets can be booked through Aberdeen Box Office online at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com, in person at His Majesty’s Theatre or The Lemon Tree, or by phone on 01224 641122.