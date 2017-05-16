Photography project showcases Fraserburgh harbour

The National Theatre of Scotland has created a new photography project to reaffirm its position as a 'theatre without walls,' a decade after its inception - and Fraserburgh will play an important part in it.

Celebrated Scottish photographer John G Moore was commissioned to capture six different locations across Scotland, and the Broch was chosen to represent the North East of the country.

One of the few national theatre companies in the world not to have its own venue, the 'theatre without walls' model has enabled the National Theatre of Scotland to take its work wherever there is an audience to enjoy it. The Box Office Photography Project was conceived to provide artwork which tells this story.

A neon sign saying 'BOX OFFICE' was designed by the Company to travel around the country reflecting the many Scottish tours, by road, the National Theatre of Scotland undertakes every year.

The National Theatre of Scotland has earned a global reputation for its ground-breaking approach to theatre producing, with productions being shown in forests, ferries, factories, school halls and drill halls, as well as in major theatre buildings. The blazing neon sign was placed in surprising and beautifully captured Scottish locations to reflect this approach.

The sign was taken to Fraserburgh in Spring this year, where it was photographed at the harbour among fishing boats. This year the National Theatre of Scotland will visit the North East with its production of The 306: Day at Aberdeen’s Town and County Hall, on May 26, and will return with its production Rocket Postlater in the year. The other five locations which provided backdrops to the Box Office sign are the Lochcarron Textile Factory in Selkirk, Kelvinhall Subway Station in Glasgow, Achaleven Primary School in Connel, the banks of the River Ness in Inverness, and Camusdarach Beach looking towards Skye, Eigg and Rum.

John G Moore, Photographer on the Box Office Photography Project said: "It was a pleasure working on such an exciting and creative project with the National Theatre of Scotland. The images all contribute to telling a unique visual story about the company , capturing its national reach, its bold productions and the different and sometimes unusual locations that the theatre company plays in."

John Harding, head of Lifelong Learning and Leisure at Aberdeenshire Council said: "We are delighted that the National Theatre of Scotland chose Fraserburgh harbour as one of their six Scottish locations for the project. "Fraserburgh and Aberdeenshire as a whole has a long tradition of excellence in the performing arts and this photograph of the blazing box office sign looks incredible against the backdrop of the fishing boats in the harbour.’