Popular event to return to Broch

Celebrating the Difference will return to Fraserburgh on Saturday, September 16.

The event promises a free, fun-packed afternoon of entertainment for all the family at North East Scotland College’s Fraserburgh campus.

Running from 12 noon to 3pm, there will be a host of activities for all the family to enjoy. Several newcomers have been added to the programme for 2017 including the Aberdeen Ghangra Crew who will be teaching everyone a few steps in Indian dance.

The Blu Toon All Stars from Peterhead will also be in attendance, while there will be singing from Lighthouse Rock and Highland dancing from the Lawrence Dance Academy.

Food from all around the globe will also be on offer as well as a host of stalls, giving the many different countries who have made their home in the Broch a chance to show more of their culture.