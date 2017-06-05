Prowl hits the streets of Fraserburgh once again

Hundreds of folk took to the streets of Fraserburgh at the weekend for this year's Moonlight Prowl.

The sponsored walk is this year raising funds for the Baird Family Hospital and the Anchor Centre project - a £150m facility at Aberdeen's Foresterhill Health Campus.

The pipe band leads off this year's Moonlight Prowl.

Following a one-year break, the popular fundraiser returned to The Broch bigger and better than ever, as the previously women-only event welcomed men and youngsters for the first time.

Those taking part could opt to complete either a three-mile or six-mile course, giving everyone the chance to do their bit for charity.

It is understood more than 500 people took part in this year's event.

Organiser, Jacqueline Watt, said that everyone enjoyed themselves and she was glad that the event was now back up and running again.

She hoped that they could build on this year's success in 2018.