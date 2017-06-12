Rain fails to dampen spirits at Super Saturdays

Not even the wind and rain could dampen the spirits of those who attended Fraserburgh’s Super Saturdays at the weekend.

The town centre was filled with stallholders, attractions and entertainment as the Broch celebrated its second Super Saturdays event of the year.

The theme for the June community-led market was International Fraserburgh and celebrated the diversity of cultures within the town.

Super Saturdays co-ordinator Leona Findlay explained: “We had a really busy day despite an unexpected down pour of rain which lasted quite a while.

“We are so grateful to the visitors and locals who came out to support the event and the local shops on a very wet and windy day.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to the volunteers and the stallholders who braved the elements and carried on to make the event the success it was.

“Despite the weather the stallholders had a good day and it was great to see so many people out and about.

“Unfortunately some of our entertainment had to be cancelled due to the rain so I was so grateful to our volunteer DJ Paul Hendry for stepping in and playing through.

“Our next Super Saturdays will take place at the start of the summer holidays and will be themed Get Fit Fraserburgh.

“The event will be a great opportunity to find out about clubs and groups in and around the town as well as taking part in some sports in our multi sports arena, climbing wall and inflatables,” said Leona.

Super Saturdays will also be launching its first school fun run sponsored by Fraserburgh Vintage Rally.

Schools will be provided with more information from Active Schools in the next few weeks.

The next event will take place on Saturday, July 8 from 10am until 3.30pm. If you would like to volunteer to help or would like more information about a stall please email fraserburgh.super.saturdays@gmail.com