Salmond gets his own show at Edinburgh Fringe

Have you ever wondered what Scotland's longest-serving First Minister reall ythinks? Well, now’s your chance.

Alex Salmond, unleashed from the restraints of public office, will appear at this year's Edinburgh Fringe from August 13 to 27.

Appearing at Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms, Alex will give a bit of light-hearted banter and a few behind the scenes revelations about his time in power.

The show will consist of Alex's thoughts and stories, conversations with some specially chosen friends, music, comedy and your chance to question him on just about anything you like!

Each performance will involve a different celebrity guest from the world of politics, showbiz and sport - all to be revealed when you come and see the show.

Mr Salmond said: "I am looking forward enormously to the show at the Fringe. Our objective is that every performance will be different with different topics and different guests.

"The only consistent feature is that it will always be light-hearted. The audience will get full opportunity in every show to play their full part.

"There will be a focus on politics, but not exclusively so. There also will be plenty on sport and showbiz.

"Among the invited guests there are a number of surprises. I suspect people might be taken aback at range of friends who are invited along

"With so much change taking place in politics there is no shortage of opportunity or indeed targets for a wry look at current events."