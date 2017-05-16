Saturdays just got Super again!

Fraserburgh town centre was a hive of excitement at the weekend as Super Saturdays held its first event of the year.

The community-led event was hailed a great success by Super Saturday co-ordinator Leona Findlay.

She said: “Saturday was the first of six events and it kicked off in great style. We had a great turnout of locals and visitors from the start and it was steady throughout the day.

“We’ve had great feed-back from stallholders and locals who enjoyed the local entertainment and many stalls.’

More than 44 stallholders attended Fraserburgh Super Saturdays including many new additions.

Leona added: “It was great to see so many well-known stallholders return to Super Saturdays for another year but also great that we had just as many new faces come along to the event.

“There’s been a lot of interest from people who want to come along to Super Saturdays in the future which is great as it keeps the market event fresh.”

Former Singing Kettle performer, Artie Trezise also entertained the crowds at the weekend in the Old Parish Church and proved to be a great attraction.

“We are very grateful to the Old Parish Church for allowing us to use their building as the venue for Artie’s show. I think all the children and adults enjoyed Artie’s performance. We also had some Star Wars characters wandering around Super Saturdays posing for photos with locals.

“Fraserburgh is very lucky it has such a great, supportive community who are willing to take time out of their day to ensure visitors and locals have a great day out.

“We have a strong team of volunteers who set up the stalls and tables, hand out leaflets, compere and clean up at the end of the day and without them Super Saturdays wouldn’t happen.”

The event is a partnership project involving the local community, Aberdeenshire Council and Fraserburgh Development Trust and was initially set up in 2013 to increase the footfall in the town centre in a bid to help the local businesses to thrive.

Following the initial pilot scheme the project secured funding from Fraserburgh Regeneration Strategy Group for a programme of events to deliver six themed events each year.

Super Saturdays next event will take place on June 10 and the theme is International.