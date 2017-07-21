SCO returns to Fraserburgh

The Scottish Chamber Orchestra will be making a welcome return to Fraserburgh later this month.

The orchestra will perform at Fraserburgh’s United Reformed Church on Friday, July 28 at 8pm.

The concert, conducted by acclaimed American conductor Karina Canelakis, will showvcase the SCO’s unique mix of passion, technical ability and energy through a dynamic programme of Classical and Romantic music.

It’s 25 years since Fraserburgh celebrated its Quatercentenary and in 1992 a piece was especially written by Steve King, the orchestra’s then viola player, for the town.

He was commissioned and his efforts funded by oil company Mobil and the piece was entitled ‘Corridor of Time’, and told the story of the town.

Tickets are available for the July 28 performance either online from www.sco.org.uk or from Dyga’s newsagent, Broad Street, Fraserburgh.

They are priced £16 (£14 concession) and £6 for U26/student/unemployed.