Shakespeare theme for annual parade

Shakespeare’s 400th anniversary will set the scene for this year’s Aden-een, The Shell Fireworks Parade.

The event will take place at Aden Country Park in Mintlaw on Friday, October 28, from 6.30pm to 9pm.

Buchan folk are invited to join a celebration of culture and community in the beautiful park surrounds as young people bursting with energy and enthusiasm create an extravaganza of delight.

2016 is Shakespeare’s 400 th anniversary and in celebration of this, this year’s event will fill the woods with the well-known characters and scenes inspired by Britain’s greatest playwright.

Aden-een, The Shell Fireworks Parade, continues to attract many thousands of people from across Aberdeenshire to Aden Country Park and last year saw the biggest audience to date.

Modo continues to receive huge support from Shell and other partners, without which this event would not be possible. This year however, in order to ensure that the event can be enjoyed safelyby the whole community, we have reluctantly introduced a small entry charge.

The cost will be £2 per adult and £1 per child. Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/modo. In addition wristbands can be purchased from Peterhead Community Centre, the old Happit Shop in Drummer’s Corner (Community Café), the Aden Country Park Gift Shop and Buchan Development Partnership in Maud.

It will be possible to pay on the night but only with the correct changein order to avoid any unnecessary queues at the entrance and ensure that the audience can move as seamlessly as possible into the park. No change given.

This year, for the very first time, Modo is delighted to welcome Red Brick Theatre to Aden-een. They will be performing on stage in the Courtyard throughout the evening.

The Mutiny Tribal Belly Dancers will be returning, after their fabulous fairy frolics last year and will be interpreting one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays, in their own inimitable style.

Also returning this year is Alberto Ferraro from Italy,an internationally renowned expert and teacher in Commedia dell’Arte, a theatrical art form.

Behind the scenes Modo is happy to be working with the Willowbank artists once again, who have been creating some new props to hang in the trees. Sacro are making more lanterns for the woods and CircoModo juniors will be helping the creative assistants design and paint some of the backdrops.