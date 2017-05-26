Strichen Festival keeps up the tradition

At last year’s Strichen Festival rain was predicted, but the sun shone, This year festival-goers were not so lucky.

Although it was a quick dash from place to place organisers enjoyed another very successful weekend.

Denis Shepherd shows his skills on the mouth organ.

A full house at 8pm on Friday saw the festival get off to a great start with the Garioch Blend in charge of the dance music for the weekend. And wiith the dancers in good spirit those attending could not fail to enjoy some great music and dancing.

Saturday’s competitions were fairly well supported with a good few new competitors. One very disappointing fact, was that there were no accordion entries to this year's festival for the first time in 33 years.

There are plans afoot to encourage more participation in musical instruments within the society and it hopes to run workshops in the future with this in mind.

There was a new compere at the prize winner’s concert this year as stalwart, since the inception of Strichen Festival, Robbie Shepherd, decided it was time to retire.

A young fiddler in action at this year's Strichen Heritage Festival.

The society thanked Robbie not only for his work on stage but everything that he took part in behind the scenes.

Gordon Hay from Longside took centre stage and led everyone through one of the very best prize winner’s concerts to-date with at least four new young entertainers on stage and a great variety of talent and tradition.

The ceilidh after the concert was again full of atmosphere and enjoyment with the entertainers and dancersalike in full swing.

Sunday saw the farewell ceilidh in the Royal British legion Hall in the hands of Joe Aitken, Jim Taylor and Liz and John Slaven, and again a great afternoon’s entertainment, full of fun and gratitude to everyone for another very successful weekend.