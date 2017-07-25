String quartet to perform at Aden Theatre

The Roslin String Quartet will be performing at Aden Theatre, Mintlaw, this weekend, in partnership with Aberdeen International Youth Festival.

The performance will take place on Saturday, July 29, at 7.30pm.

The Roslin String Quartet comprises recent graduates and students from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

First violinist Hannah Gordon, violist Ailish Oldfield and cellist Iain McHugh have been playing together in ensembles since 2012 as the “Ashton Quartet”.

Recently regrouped and re-branded, the Roslin String Quartet is happy to introduce a new member, Heather Storer as second violinist.

The quartet will be performing Greig's String Quartet in G Minor, Bartok's Romanian Folk Dances and an arrangement of Scottish tunes by cellist Iain McHugh.

Tickets are priced £8.80, concession £5.50 (inc.bf), and are available from Aberdeen Performing Arts Box Office on 01224 641122, Aden Craft and Gift Shop, or at the door on the night.