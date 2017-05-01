Fraserburgh Super Saturdays are back with a programme of events bursting at the seams!

The community-led event will kick off for the year on May 13, with a star-studded line-up including well-known children’s entertainer Artie Trezise.

The founding member of The Singing Kettle will perform his solo show Artie’s Tartan Tales in the town’s Old Parish Church at two performances on the afternoon of Super Saturdays. Free tickets for the shows at 1pm and 2.30pm will be available at the event.

Fraserburgh’s Super Saturdays will also be welcoming well-known food blogger, Claire Jessiman aka The Foodie Quine to the event where she will be sampling local produce and speaking to stallholders and Broch businesses.

Organisers have a jam packed programme of events in store for locals and visitors including performances by the Tribal Mutiny Belly Dancers, singing duo Killer Heels and music performed by the Broch Drama Group.

Fraserburgh Rotary Club will be on hand in the Tasting Gazebo providing food samples donated by local businesses. The Rotary club will also be putting on two cookery demonstration with a healthy living theme.

Local children are also being invited to take part in the fun by dressing up in their favourite fancy dress costumes and taking part in Fraserburgh Super Saturday’s fancy dress parade. There will be a fantastic prize for the winning entry.

Co-ordinator Leona Findlay said: “We are all very excited for the re-launch of Fraserburgh Super Saturdays as we’ve lots of new and exciting things planned for the year ahead. The first event is themed ‘Fraserburgh Celebrates’ and we want to showcase all the great things that Fraserburgh has to offer locals and visitors.

"The programme for May is a packed one and there is something for everyone to enjoy. Star Wars fans won’t be disappointed either when they come along to Super Saturdays in May as we have a wee surprise up our sleeves for them too.

“We have more than 40 stallholders coming along selling hot and cold food and drinks, crafts, books, babywear and gift ideas. It’s going to be a fantastic day. We’re also welcoming along many new stallholders including Aberdeen Tapas who will be dishing up some Spanish cuisine and also a pizza van serving freshly made pizza. We are delighted that Devenick Dairy will also be returning to the event in May.”

As well as many stalls, the event will also feature inflatables, a kids shack with plenty to entertain the youngsters, a balloon man, charities and groups promoting and fundraising for their cause.

Fraserburgh Super Saturdays will take place on May 13 from 10am to 3.30pm at Saltoun Square/Broad Street.

Super Saturdays 2017 events will take place on June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9 and December 9.