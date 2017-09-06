The local theme is food and drink

Food lovers are in for a treat at Fraserburgh Super Saturdays this weekend as the community-led event celebrates the best of Scotland’s larder.

Coordinator Leona Findlay explained: “Our theme is Food and Drink and we will showcase the wonderful larder this area has to offer. From 10am to 3.30pm Broad Street and Saltoun Square will be lined with stalls selling hot and cold food and drinks, crafts, gift ideas and local produce.

“Shops and businesses in the town will be involved and will be offering customers fantastic deals and offers.

“We have a fantastic programme lined up including a cooking demonstration by local man and head chef at Saplinbrae Hotel and Lodges, Chris Ritchie.”

The day will also feature a pizza making workshop with Tesco and a gin experience in Cheers Bar with Gin expert and author of This is Gin, Karin McGivern.

Fraserburgh Rotary Club will be cooking up a storm in the Tasting Gazebo.

Local singing duo Killer Heels will kick off at 10am followed by a skipping performance by Skip to the Beat at 11am. The day will feature performances by Where’s the Female Zombies and Broch Drama Group. Bobs Buddies will attend Super Saturdays with owls and other birds.

Leona added: “We have a host of fun in store for youngsters such as Theatre Modo with Blue Toon Pickerings, an action-packed juggling routine and fire and water show. Theatre Modo will also be offering youngsters the chance to try their hand at circus skills. Aberdeen Science Centre will invite visitors to try some exciting science experiments.”

The community-led event has been funded by Aberdeenshire Council since 2013.