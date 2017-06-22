The Wedding Singer wows Aberdeen audience

The Wedding Singer's transition from screen to stage was something I had questioned until I headed along to His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen on Tuesday to see the result for myself.

The show featured X Factor finalists Lucie Jones and Ray Quinn as well as former Rab C. Nesbitt actress Barbara Rafferty and from the very first number the audience was hooked.

Jon Robyns entertains as The Wedding Singer at His Majesty's Theatre

Jon Robyns took the lead as Robbie Hart, a wedding singer who has been jilted at the altar and who falls for waitress Julia Sullivan (Cassie Compton) who is engaged to be married to the Wall Street lethario Gulia.

The theatre show pretty much follows the original film in story - although the absence of the classic 80s hits is a little disappointing - and we travel through the highs and lows of relationships as Robbie and Julia struggle to come to terms with their feelings for one another.

For those of you who have seen the film, Ray Quinn is absolutely brilliant as Glen quite frankly steals the show whenever he is on stage. As well as a great dancer his number 'All About the Green' is one of the best ones in the show and really got the audience clapping and tapping away.

Lucie Jones also puts in a sterling performance as Holly - Julia's best friend - while Barbara Rafferty has the audience in stitches and, without giving too much away, is a mean rocker!

And, of course, I can't go without a special mention to George (Samuel Holmes) who had some of the best one-liners in the show!

Add to that the appearance of 'Billy Idol', 'Tina Turner', 'President Reagan' and 'Cindy Lauper' and you have a night to remember.

The show was billed as the party of the year on the HMT website and it certainly didn't disappoint.

Packed with songs which capture all the fun and energy of the Adam Sandler smash hit film it just got better as the evening went on and by the end of the night the audience were on their feet.

The Wedding Singer is at His Majesty's until Saturday, June 24 so if you haven't booked your ticket, then do so quickly.

The show starts at 7.30pm (Friday, 8.30pm) with matinees at 2pm on Thursday, 5pm on Friday and 2.30pm on Saturday.

Tickets are priced from £22 to £43 and can be obtained through the booking office.