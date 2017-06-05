Thousands head to Broch for annual car rally

Thousands of folk headed to Fraserburgh at the weekend to enjoy one of the town's most popular events in the summer calendar.

This year’s Vintage Car Rally took place on Sunday, June 4, with a huge turnout of vintage vehicles and attractions to entertain the crowds throughout the day.

Some of the vintage military vehicles on display at this year's car rally.

New this year was a display by Inch Perfect Trials - one of the longest established trials display teams in the UK.

Over the past seven years the team has performed at numerous high-profile events up and down the country as well as overseas.

Also on display throughout the day was John MacCrone’s BRC M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5.

There was also the Dragster Mega Slide, Red Dragon Assault Course, Ocean super slide with matching castle and the award-winning 1st Fraserburgh Boys Brigade Bugle Band.

Red Hunter (left) and Gordon Burr with their 1972 Volvo 144.

A display featuring 100 years of Fordson, Ford & New Holland tractors and the popular chainsaw wood carving man was also on show.

Taking part in this year's event were a variety of one-make car clubs, MacDonald’s mechanical music and a display of ex-Military vehicles.