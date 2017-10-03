Tickets selling fast for festive drive-in

Tickets for a festive drive-in cinema event in Fraserburgh are selling like hot cakes according to organisers of the fundraiser.

The drive-in cinema will take place on Saturday, November 18 in a bid to raise money to bring an ice-rink to Fraserburgh, which will be free for everyone to use for a weekend in December.

Fraserburgh Super Saturdays co-ordinator, Leona Findlay explained: “We have arranged a drive-in event to take place at Fraserburgh college car park.

"We have chosen to screen two classic Christmas films, Elf and Home Alone. It’s going to be a great family event that will get everyone into the festive spirit in preparation for the ice rink coming to the Broch on December 8 and 9.”

Elf featuring Will Ferrel will be screened at 4pm and Home Alone starring Macaulay Culkin will be screened at 7pm.

The steering group has also arranged for local businesses to take part in the event and sell pizza, burgers and hot drinks.

Leona added: “We have invited Fraserburgh Community Church, Fraserburgers to come along and sell hot food and Symposium will be bringing their mobile coffee van and selling hot drinks.

"We have also invited Lilly’s Dough along to sell freshly made hot pizza so it’s a fundraiser not to be missed.

"Tickets are selling really well for both films through Eventbrite and we’re delighted with the positive response we’ve had from everyone. The town has so much to offer this Winter and there’s so much fun things planned.

"Fundraising for Frozen Fraserburgh is going really well and the enthusiasm for the ice rink is unbelievable. Everyone is really excited about the ice rink coming and there is such a buzz in the Broch.”

Tickets priced £20 per car plus an online booking fee, for the drive-in cinema are available online from www.eventbrite/frozenfraserburgh.

For more information visit Super Saturdays facebook page.