Trawler exhibition hauls in the crowds

A special photographic exhibition featuring a Peterhead trawler has already proved a hit with visitors.

The exhibition, by commercial photographer Gareth Easton, details a fishing trip aboard the Blue Toon trawler Budding Rose, skippered by Peter Bruce.

Gareth spent a week aboard the vessel earlier this year and captured their exploits on camera. The result is now on display at the exhibition, which opened at the port heritage centre on Saturday, October 8.

Gareth said he originally had a commission from SeaFish to do photography of the industry from sea to packing.

He added: “I had been to Peterhead two or three times and got to know Peter Bruce, owner of The Budding Rose.

“We went out in July for eight days and I was really overwhelmed by it.

“We had a really good week but it was a very challenging climate in which to photograph,” he said.

“The exhibition is a document of the guys working on the boat and it’s going to feature on the main wall. There are around 45 images in total and entry is by donation which will be in aid of the Peterhead and District Fishermen’s Benevolent Fund.”

Prior to the Saturday a special pre-opening event was held at the heritage centre for invited guests.

Luckily the crew of the Budding Rose made it home in time for the event, while also in attendance was local MSP Peter Chapman.

Although from a farming background, Mr Chapman said he appreciated the hard work that went in to catching fish.

“These photographs show a snapshot of what like is life aboard a trawler and will be fascinating to many people.

“I think it’s an excellent exhibition and Gareth has done a great job,” he said.

The exhibition runs for the next two weeks and all are welcome to head along.