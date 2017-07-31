Ugie Folk Festival draws the crowds

The 24th Ugie Folk Club festival got under way at Longside on Friday with an open mic night.

Club regulars as well as several old and new friends turned up for an excellent night of folk and contemporary music. MC John Dickson ensured that the packed hall were kept entertained throughout the evening.

Top Scots Folk duo, The Quiggs, Stephen, former McCalman's band member, and his Danish wife Pernille playing for the packed Stuartfield hall audience.

On Saturday Bill Buchan hosted the Aden Park Concert. This lovely small theatre is perfect for acoustic music and for two hours the audience joined in with the songs and humour on offer.

Saturday evening saw the Grand Concert take place in the Stuartfield Village Hall. Former member of the legendary folk group, The MacCalmans, Stephen Quigg and his wife Pernille headlined the show.

This duo tour regularly through the UK and continent to packed clubs and festivals. Another well respected name from the UK folk scene Fraser Nimmo was the second course in this feast of folk. Fraser had previously appeared with supergroup Fairport Convention during their thirty Year anniversary tour of the UK.

Opening the show was the equally legendary (at least in Stuartfield and Longside) Ugie Wall of Sound with their rousing brand of folk songs. A packed hall gave the artists a standing ovation at the end of the evening.

Tom and Maggie Speirs with a well loved traditional ballads.

Sunday saw the festival draw to a close with the Sunday Music Session at Longside. As usually there was a diverse range of music and styles on offer accompanied with the now usual fun and jokes that keep drawing the musicians and audience back each year.

Next year Ugie Folk Club are hoping to stage a special 25th anniversary festival with the line up to be announced in the coming months.

Ugie Folk Club meets on the first Friday of each month at the Longside Football Club Social Club (8pm). All are welcome to come along and join in or simply just sit back and enjoy the music.