Vintage tractors take to the roads of Buchan

The roads of Buchan played host to a convoy of vintage tractors recently as the 17th Buchan Vintage Tractor Run got underway.

The annual event has raised more than £90,000 for charities since it began and has grown in size since the first run in 2000.

The tractors line up at Fetterangus before setting out on their annual charity run.

Around 100 vehicles paraded through the villages of Fetterangus, Dunshillock, Ballring, Lenabo, Newton Kinmundy, Clola, Westknock and Stuartfield where the procession stopped for luch.

They then carried on to Scroghill and Old Deer before returning to Fetterangus.

Charities benefiting from this year’s run will be the Buchan Renal Unit and NHS Grampian’s discretionary fund for its breast unit.

Run organiser, Doug Nicol, was delighted with this year’s event, stating: “Almost 100 vintage tractors took park, some of which dated back to the 1940s.

Vintage tractors travel through the Buchan countryside on their annual charity run,

“It was a fantastic day for the run and it went really well. We haven’t got a final total as yet.

“We raise money every year for different groups and so far we have raised £95,000 for local charities since we started 17 years ago.

“We don’t have any particular method of choosing the beneficiaries, we just like to give everyone a turn.”

A host of locals turned out in support of the parade of vehicles, cheering them on their way as they passed through the various hamlets.

There were plenty people roaring on encouragement as they drove around the roads.

Mr Nicol added: “We have already begun planning for next year’s run.”