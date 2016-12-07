Volunteers needed for Santa Paws event

The Scottish SPCA is appealing to the kind-hearted people of Aberdeen to help at the pets at home Santa Paws event to raise vital funds for abused, abandoned and injured animals over the festive period.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is looking for anyone who can spare even an hour of their time; it’s a great festive activity to do with friends, work colleagues or alone to meet new people.

Aberdeen animal, rescue and rehoming centre manager Graeme Innes said: “From now until December 24, folk can visit the Aberdeen Pets at Home store where they will get the chance to meet Scottish SPCA volunteers, supporters, staff members and dogs from the Scottish SPCA’s animal rescue and rehoming centres.

“We are encouraging the public to get into the Christmas spirit by dressing up in festive fancy dress, take your four-legged friend along or bring some baked goodies to encourage donations.”

Graeme added: “The Scottish SPCA receives no government or Lottery funding and we rely on the kindness and generosity of the public to continue our work. We would be extremely grateful if anyone would like to donate their time and help us raise vital funds.”

Regular volunteer Heather Rawles said: "I have found that people in Aberdeenshire are very supportive of charities, and there is great respect for the work that the Scottish SPCA do!

“I use fundraising as a way to say thank-you to the Scottish SPCA for the animals that I have rehomed over the years.”

For more information on Scottish SPCA fundraising events please email fundraising@scottishspca.org or call fundraising on 03000 999 999 (option 4).