Volunteers needed for Super Saturdays stall

The Scottish SPCA is appealing to the kind-hearted people of Fraserburgh to help at the society’s Super Saturdays stall on Saturday, December 10.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is looking for anyone who can spare even an hour of their time. It’s a great festive activity to do with friends, work colleagues or alone.

Drumoak assistant manager Claire Tyczynska said: “Super Saturdays are themed street market events which take place on the second Saturday of each month from May to September and a Christmas one in December.

“It’s a fun way to bring the community together at the festive period, all the while raising money to help animals in our care.

“The Scottish SPCA receives no government or lottery funding and we rely on the kindness and generosity of the public to continue our work. We would be extremely grateful if anyone would like to donate their time and help us raise vital funds.”

Regular volunteer Heather Rawles said: “I love volunteering at the annual Saturdays stall event. There’s a real Christmas atmosphere and I’m really looking forward to speaking to people who have rehomed animals from the charity in the past.

“I use fundraising as a way to say thank-you to the Scottish SPCA for the animals that I have rehomed over the years.”

If you would like to volunteer or for more information on Scottish SPCA fundraising events please email fundraising@scottishspca.org or call fundraising on 03000 999 999 (option 4).