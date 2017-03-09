Young’s online success

Young’s Seafood Ltd, the UK’s leading fish and seafood manufacturer, has been named number one specialist seafood brand in the Grocer’s Top 50 Social FCMG Brands 2017.

The list, compiled by the SocialRetail group, ranks the UK’s FMCG brands on the success of their social media strategy, examining the number of Facebook and Twitter followers and comparing that with the engagement levels on their posts.

Young’s ranked 21st on the list, the highest place of any specialist seafood brand.

January 2017 saw the seafood giant launch their biggest ever multi-media advertising campaign to support Gastro, the Nation’s Favourite Premium Fish Brand.

Young’s launched a focused social media campaign, with the return of brand ambassador Malcolm the Cat. Young’s has sites in Grimsby, Annan, and Fraserburgh.