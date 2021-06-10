Opera pops up at Aden Country Park

A Little Bit of the Gondoliers is one of two shows at Aden Country Park. (Photo: Julie Howden)

A specially-adapted trailer will visit the park at Mintlaw on Thursday, June 17, to perform the Gilbert and Sullivan classics The Gondoliers at 2pm and The Mikado at 4.30pm.

Featuring some of Gilbert and Sullivan’s wittiest lyrics and best-known tunes, the shows are an ideal opportunity for anyone new to opera to try a taster.

While past productions of pop-up operas have accommodated both the audience and performers inside the mobile Theatre Royal trailer, this year performances are al fresco with a covered stage and audiences out front in the open air – seated in household bubbles in line with the current Scottish Government guidelines.

Audiences, socially distanced, will watch in the open air. (Photo: Julie Howden)

The shows are brought to life by storyteller Allan Dunn, along with singers Stephanie Stanway, Charlotte Hoather, Andrew McTaggart, Mark Nathan and Jessica Leary, and instrumentalists Andrew Drummond Huggan, Laura Sergeant, Sasha Savaloni and Ian Watt.

A series of colourful illustrations help guide the audiences through the somewhat convoluted, but always comical, adventurous tales of Gilbert and Sullivan.

Alex Reedijk, Scottish Opera’s General Director, said: “The return to live performance is something we have long awaited and, after nine months, we are delighted to kick off what is sure to be a summer like no other, with pop-up opera.

"We look forward to seeing everyone at our outdoor performances very soon and hopefully inside theatres in the near future.”

A Little Bit of The Gondoliers features two gorgeous gondoliers, dozens of adoring girls and the lost heir to the kingdom of Barataria. It can mean just one thing – trouble.

Meanwhile, in A Little Bit of The Mikado, The Mikado has decreed that flirting should be punishable by death. But when his son Nanki-Poo falls for the beautiful Yum-Yum, it looks like someone might be heading for the executioner’s block!