£673,000 funding for Fraserburgh's Whitelink Seafoods

Whitelink Seafoods Ltd in Fraserburgh has been handed £673,000 in funding in the latest round of the European and Maritime Fisheries Fund.

Sea fisheries and processing businesses are to share more than £5.6 million from the fund, aimed at increasing and creating local jobs.

The award for Whitelink Seafoods Ltd will be used to support the expansion of its Broch processing facility and the installation of blast freezing equipment.

A grant of £642,000 was also awarded to Joseph Robertson (Aberdeen) Ltd for the installation of retail packing line and robotic equipment.

Announcing the latest award, Rural Minister Mairi Gougeon said: “The marine economy plays a vital role in supporting coastal communities and is critical to our ambitions to double the vaue of our food and drink industry.

“From grants which will help open up existing and new export markets, to the funding of new and improved factory facilities, this £5.6 million investment will support the marine economy supply chain, boosting growth and creating local jobs.

“With this round fully committing all allocated funding to the Scottish processing sector, I call on the UK Government to meet its pledge, to provide the required additional funding to allow future rounds to proceed so that businesses can continue to grow and deliver sustainable economic growth for the seafood sector.

“This funding should be transferred to the Scottish Government for disbursement in Scotland, in line with the devolved settlement.”