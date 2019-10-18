95 job losses at Aker Solutions a ‘massive blow’

Unite the union has reacted with anger and dismay to the announcement that Aker Solutions is planning to cut 95 jobs across their sites in Aberdeen.

The company, which operates in the UK Continental Shelf, claimed it required ‘greater efficiencies’ across its UK operations and it will now open a consultation with the workforce on the potential redundancies.

Unite is also angered that it appears the company has focused potential job losses exclusively in Aberdeen.

It was only last April that Aker Solutions officially opened its upgraded Aberdeen services facility with Sian Lloyd Rees, Aker Solutions’ UK country manager stating at the time, "Our investment in the Aberdeen services base demonstrates our commitment to the North Sea".

John Boland, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “The announcement by Aker Solutions that it plans to cut 95 jobs in Aberdeen is a massive blow. This is completely out the blue and Unite was given no prior warning that this was on the horizon.

"It was only last year the company was boasting about its commitment to Aberdeen when it opened its upgraded offices but this announcement demonstrates zero commitment to its workforce.

"Unite will immediately engage with our members and do all we can to assist them at this very difficult time with all options on the table.”