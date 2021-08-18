Aberdeenshire groups urged to apply to Scotland Loves Local Fund

Scotland's Towns Partnership Chief Officer Phil Prentice (left) and Minister for Community Wealth Tom Arthur launch the Scotland Loves Local Fund. (Picture: Jamie Simpson/Scotland's Towns Partnership)

The Scottish Government has revealed details of the £10 million Scotland Loves Local Fund, a scheme which aims to encourage people to think local first, supporting businesses and enterprises in their community.

The programme will provide match funding of between £5,000 and £25,000 for projects run by groups such as town centre partnerships, chambers of commerce, community and charity trusts.

Administered by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP), it aims to bring new, sustainable, creative projects and activity to towns and neighbourhoods – helping build local wealth and increase footfall and activity, while supporting local enterprise partnerships.

Eligible projects could include community shops, marketing and digital schemes, or enabling larger construction project delivery.

Community Wealth Minister Tom Arthur said: “Whether it be funding for small-scale improvements or adaptations, climate or active travel programmes, home delivery digital schemes, pop up shops and markets, or the direct funding or expansion of Scotland Loves Local loyalty card schemes, communities will be able to decide how best to improve their local area.”

Applications for grants are open until Friday, October 1.

Karen Adam MSP has encouraged groups in her Banffshire and Buchan Coast constituency to consider applying.

She said: “The Scotland Loves Local Fund has been launched by the Scottish Government as a way to help our town centres recover from the devastating impact of the pandemic.

“Banffshire and Buchan Coast has a number of fantastic local community projects to stimulate growth and footfall into local businesses and organisations, and this funding will allow them to continue to make our town centres more vibrant places and stimulate local economies.

“Not only is the funding important but when people shop locally and support local businesses it also boosts the economy here and ensure that money spent in the local area stays in the local area.

“I would urge local projects to apply for the Scotland Loves Local Fund and encourage people in Banffshire and Buchan Coast to continue to support local business at every opportunity.”

Last year, an initial Scotland Loves Local Fund to help with immediate issues caused by the pandemic saw a number of projects benefit.

They included support for two campaigns, Aberdeenshire Loves Local and a tourism-focused Rediscover Aberdeenshire, supporting 26 towns in Aberdeenshire.