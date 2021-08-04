Aberdeenshire residents urged to recycle old electricals

Stella’s Voice is supporting the campaign to encourage people not to bin their old electrical appliances.

Hypnocat is urging us to recycle both working and broken electrical items to ensure they don’t needlessly end up in landfill.

This is part of the Recycle Your Electricals campaign, run by Material Focus, which has carried out research that shows UK householders throw away 155,000 tonnes of waste electricals each year with a further 527 million items hoarded in homes.

This is contributing to one of the fastest growing waste streams, estimated to cost the UK economy over £370 million of lost valuable raw materials, such as gold, copper, aluminium and steel.

So, whether you are at home or work, hunt out your old electricals and donate them.

Being delivered in the North-east by Peterhead-based charity Stella’s Voice in association with XS Resources, the recycling campaign accepts all manner of electrical items – from kettles, fans and toasters to stereos, laptops and games consoles.

When it comes to replacing old electrical items, the message is simple – re-use first, and if not possible, recycle.

Stella’s Voice accepts all kinds of appliance at its retail outlets – including the new shop in Fraserburgh’s Broad Street – and can collect larger items free of charge, while XS Resources has a drop-in facility at Stonehaven Community Centre.

All electrical appliances are thoroughly checked by staff at Stella’s Voice to ensure those which are in working order can be given a new lease of life. Even those items which are not working provide a host of components which can be recycled which is helping to cut down the volume of waste going to landfill.

The recycling campaign also sees all laptops and computer hard drives wiped clean by Retek UK before they are re-sold.

If you need to arrange a free pick-up, call 0300 303 2520.